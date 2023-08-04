BC Government Reaction to the first COVID No More Lockdowns Protest

British Columbia Minister of Health, Adrian Dix went on TV to say that our group protest march should be ignored as we are people who just want attention and that we take advantage of the suffering of others. This is insulting. He lied and they are the ones harming the public. He refers to our first protest march from April 12, 2020.
This is a FAIR USE of Global TV News' video from April 13th, 2020.
Here is the link:
https://globalnews.ca/news/6812669/viral-video-gathering-coronavirus/
