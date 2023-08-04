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BC Government Reaction to the first COVID No More Lockdowns Protest
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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90 views • August 04, 2023

British Columbia Minister of Health, Adrian Dix went on TV to say that our group protest march should be ignored as we are people who just want attention and that we take advantage of the suffering of others. This is insulting. He lied and they are the ones harming the public. He refers to our first protest march from April 12, 2020.
This is a FAIR USE of Global TV News' video from April 13th, 2020.
Here is the link:
https://globalnews.ca/news/6812669/viral-video-gathering-coronavirus/

Keywords
vaccinejabcovidscamdemiccovid protestbonniehenryadrian dix
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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