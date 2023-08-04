Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BC Government Reaction to the first COVID No More Lockdowns Protest
channel image
Brian Ruhe
99 Subscribers
80 views
Published 19 hours ago

British Columbia Minister of Health, Adrian Dix went on TV to say that our group protest march should be ignored as we are people who just want attention and that we take advantage of the suffering of others. This is insulting. He lied and they are the ones harming the public. He refers to our first protest march from April 12, 2020.
This is a FAIR USE of Global TV News' video from April 13th, 2020.
Here is the link:
https://globalnews.ca/news/6812669/viral-video-gathering-coronavirus/

Keywords
vaccinejabcovidscamdemiccovid protestbonniehenryadrian dix

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket