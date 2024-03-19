Create New Account
Russia: Big Nukes and Suitcase Nukes 03/19/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Biden Administration confirmed that Russia is developing nuclear weapons that threaten American Infrastructure from space. This could disable civilian communication, GPS, surveillance and military command and control. Pastor Stan also shares prophecies concerning suitcase nukes.

