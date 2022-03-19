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OPPOSE THE UK GOVERNMENTS ONLINE SAFETY BILL OR LOOSE FREEDOM OF SPEECH ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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OPPOSE THE UK GOVERNMENTS ONLINE SAFETY BILL OR LOOSE FREEDOM OF SPEECH ON SOCIAL MEDIA
https://rumble.com/vxvzw7-oppose-the-uk-governments-online-safety-bill-or-loose-freedom-of-speech-on-.html
This excerpt is the full subject of the proposed On Line Safety Bill' from UK Column (truth news) 18 March 2022. For more on demand reports and much more on the web site please see https://www.ukcolumn.org
The team unearth the truth about the UK Governments bill which was laid before parliament 17 March 2022. The way the UK Government is acting it must think all adults are children.

The 'Online Safety Bill' has been proposed under the guise of protection of our children. (while at the same time our kids are still being subjected to pressure to have the experimental Jab which has resulted in an unprecedented amount of deaths and adverse reactions in adults)
This Bill must be stopped or it is end game. If this bill succeeds Ofcom will be given Stalinist type powers to access data about you so as to draw up a profile. Potentially you can be fined or imprisoned for deleting data from a hard drive even if that data was perfectly legal. This is a massive power grab that rides above the law where you could potentially be locked away for up to two years or fined just because someone has interpreted your internet activity subjectively, as breaking the rules set by non policing authority body of Ofcom, even though all you may have written or data you possess is completely lawful.
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DCMS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3Im4YjK
Fact sheet: - https://bit.ly/3tklQ65
Draft Bill: - https://bit.ly/3N4o69J
Ofcom Statement: - https://bit.ly/3CVhrtv
Twitter Safety: - https://bit.ly/3Jq48nr
UK column Censored: - https://bit.ly/3ikYQOm

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TOPICAL DIGEST
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WATER BEARER
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DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
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TOPICAL DIGEST
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---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

Online Safety Bill, Ofcom Dictatorship Powers, Oppose this Bill
Keywords
nline safety billofcom dictatorship powersoppose this bill
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