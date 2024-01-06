Create New Account
Cat Went To a Store With a Leaf To Buy Fish. What The Seller Did Next Will Shock You!
Published 18 hours ago

Incredible Stories


Jan 5, 2024


Julio had seen many customers in his years as a fish seller. He started selling fish as a young child with his father. They went fishing and sold the fish they caught. Many of their customers had seen Julio grow up and had been buying their fish from him for years. But a new customer in his shop was going to change everything. A polite little cat who they affectionately named Salmon often watched the customers inside the shop through the window. Until one day when he showed up inside the shop. The cat went to a store with a leaf to buy fish. What the seller did will shock you.


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!


