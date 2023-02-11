Create New Account
Anti-Christian Authoritarians and True Christendom
The Criminal Times
Published 18 hours ago |

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1119)

"Let’s focus on the big picture here. People that hate Jesus run everything."

"What's going on is that America is being destroyed with immigration, White fertility rates around the world are plummeting, Christianity is falling because [Western civilization] is falling in the world, and j*w*sh people took over all the elite institutions 70 years ago and control the West."

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on  https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

