Here’s how Astaxanthin can support your overall health and well-being
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
165 followers
50 views • 1 day ago

The Groovy Bee Store is eager to bring back our ultra-clean and lab-verified astaxanthin supplement.

Get high-quality natural astaxanthin in a convenient softgel form with Groovy Bee Astaxanthin Softgels. Our astaxanthin is derived from clean and carefully cultivated Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae, one of the richest natural sources of astaxanthin.

Our high-quality astaxanthin softgels are Natural Algae Astaxanthin (NAXA)-Verified and carefully manufactured in a controlled lab environment. They also contain no gluten, GMOs, yeast, corn, lactose or wheat and are non-irradiated, BSE-free and meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

NOTE: Since astaxanthin is fat-soluble, make sure to take it with some form of healthy fat in order to get the most out of this supplement.


Shop at GroovyBee.com

supplementastaxanthinlab-verifiedmicroalgaehealth supportgroovy beesoftgelsultra-cleanhigh-quality
