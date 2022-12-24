Create New Account
Chew rosemary fresh, if you dare, for health benefits MVI_8928
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 15 hours ago
I have been amazed at this rosemary bush. I planted it at least 30 years ago, in Perth’s hungry bottomless sand, and only watered it for the first 3 years maximum. It now is well above gutter level of the roof, and when I think of it, I chew a bit daily. The taste is rugged. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice.

healthbrain healthmedicinerosemarymemory improvementrosmarinus officinalis

