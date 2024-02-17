We are Seeing the Beginning of the End...or the End of the Beginning?

END TIME NEWS REPORT 2.16
EU SUICIDE PACT...75 MILLION MORE ILLEGALS
https://modernity.news/2024/02/16/eu-suicide-pact-threatens-to-flood-continent-with-75-million-more-migrants/
REP. MARK GREEN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM CONGRESS
https://markgreen.house.gov/press-releases?id=A64A9B6F-45FB-4E9D-9292-E70969C8F6B7
ILLEGALS ENTERING U.S. VIA NORTHERN BORDER BY THE DROVES
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2024/02/13/northern-border-n2635121
MILLIONS OF AMERICANS PREPARING FOR THE APOCALYPSE
https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/millions-of-americans-prepare-for-the-apocalypse-as-the-global-food-crisis-reaches-unprecedented-levels/
5G CELL TOWERS WIPING OUT INSECT POPULATION ON ISLAND OF SAMOS
1-https://safetechinternational.org/5g-cell-towers-cause-massive-insect-decline-on-the-greek-island-of-samos/
2-https://safetechinternational.org/5g-cell-towers-cause-massive-insect-decline-on-the-greek-island-of-samos-2/
3-https://www.activistpost.com/2024/02/dna-and-developmental-damage-from-cell-towers-on-the-greek-island-of-samos-effects-on-insects-flowers-and-vegetables.html
DANGER FROM HUMAN-MADE ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34617575/
GEORGE SOROS SCOOPS UP 220+ U.S. RADIO STATIONS AHEAD OF 2024 ELECTION
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/feb/14/george-soros-scoops-220-us-radio-stations-ahead-20/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter
W.H.O. SCAMDEMIC TREATY THREATENS FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION
1-https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/why-who-pandemic-treaty-threatens-freedom-expression/
W.H.O. MEMBER STATES NEGOTIATING PANDEMIC TREATY
https://thebulletin.org/2024/02/who-member-states-are-negotiating-a-pandemic-treaty-but-will-countries-follow-the-new-rules/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.