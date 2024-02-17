Create New Account
We are Seeing the Beginning of the End...or the End of the Beginning?
The Appearance
Published 15 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 2.16


EU SUICIDE PACT...75 MILLION MORE ILLEGALS

https://modernity.news/2024/02/16/eu-suicide-pact-threatens-to-flood-continent-with-75-million-more-migrants/


REP. MARK GREEN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM CONGRESS

https://markgreen.house.gov/press-releases?id=A64A9B6F-45FB-4E9D-9292-E70969C8F6B7


ILLEGALS ENTERING U.S. VIA NORTHERN BORDER BY THE DROVES

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2024/02/13/northern-border-n2635121


MILLIONS OF AMERICANS PREPARING FOR THE APOCALYPSE

https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/millions-of-americans-prepare-for-the-apocalypse-as-the-global-food-crisis-reaches-unprecedented-levels/


5G CELL TOWERS WIPING OUT INSECT POPULATION ON ISLAND OF SAMOS

1-https://safetechinternational.org/5g-cell-towers-cause-massive-insect-decline-on-the-greek-island-of-samos/

2-https://safetechinternational.org/5g-cell-towers-cause-massive-insect-decline-on-the-greek-island-of-samos-2/

3-https://www.activistpost.com/2024/02/dna-and-developmental-damage-from-cell-towers-on-the-greek-island-of-samos-effects-on-insects-flowers-and-vegetables.html


DANGER FROM HUMAN-MADE ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34617575/


GEORGE SOROS SCOOPS UP 220+ U.S. RADIO STATIONS AHEAD OF 2024 ELECTION

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/feb/14/george-soros-scoops-220-us-radio-stations-ahead-20/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter


W.H.O. SCAMDEMIC TREATY THREATENS FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

1-https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/why-who-pandemic-treaty-threatens-freedom-expression/


W.H.O. MEMBER STATES NEGOTIATING PANDEMIC TREATY

https://thebulletin.org/2024/02/who-member-states-are-negotiating-a-pandemic-treaty-but-will-countries-follow-the-new-rules/


