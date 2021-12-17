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Dec 9th Canada BC Dr. Charles Hoffe Speech 75th Anniversary Nuremberg2
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135 views • December 17, 2021
Dec 9th Canada BC Dr. Charles Hoffe Speech 75th Anniversary Nuremberg2
Dr Charles Hoffe talks about the Nuremberg Code at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria B.C. on December 9 2021
https://commonground.ca/75th-anniversary-of-nuremberg-doctors-trial-2/
Dr Charles Hoffe talks about the Nuremberg Code at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria B.C. on December 9 2021
https://commonground.ca/75th-anniversary-of-nuremberg-doctors-trial-2/
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