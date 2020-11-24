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9) 5G in Space - Pros and Cons by Claire Edwards | 5G-Free Poland Conference
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28 views • November 24, 2020
5G in Space: Pros and Cons by Claire Edwards | 5G-Free Poland Conference | | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 25/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjSOxz8XebU
5G-Free Poland Conference (Febr. 2019)
http://pc.cd/MOYrtalK
https://porozmawiajmy.tv/komercjalizacja-przestrzeni-kosmicznej-dla-5g-claire-edwards/
INTERNATIONAL APPEAL - Stop 5G on Earth and in Space
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal/
Investigate Europe 2019
https://www.investigate-europe.eu/en/2019/how-much-is-safe/
https://www.investigate-europe.eu/en/2019/the-5g-mass-experiment/
5G-Free Poland Conference (Febr. 2019)
http://pc.cd/MOYrtalK
https://porozmawiajmy.tv/komercjalizacja-przestrzeni-kosmicznej-dla-5g-claire-edwards/
INTERNATIONAL APPEAL - Stop 5G on Earth and in Space
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal/
Investigate Europe 2019
https://www.investigate-europe.eu/en/2019/how-much-is-safe/
https://www.investigate-europe.eu/en/2019/the-5g-mass-experiment/
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