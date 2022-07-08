FORGOTTEN HISTORY: THE LUDLOW MASSACRE & THE PR MACHINE

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Truthstream Media





The 108th anniversary of this event just happened last month. Always feels strange how a century can go by and little details slip through the cracks, forgotten. We thought we knew this story... but then we had to go and dig. {An edition to our new "Forgotten History" series}

Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia

Truthstream Can Be Found Here:

Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net

Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame

Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com

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