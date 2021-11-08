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Fed Resignations: Marxists Could Seize Control of U.S. Central Bank
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229 views • November 08, 2021
TruNews has questions about the bizarre deaths of young Astroworld concert attendees in Houston. We may also know the real reason why Joe Biden was evacuated from COP26 last week. The team addresses the CIA director’s trip to Moscow, China’s practice bombing of US Navy warships, and a possible power play by American communists to seize control of the US Federal Reserve.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/8/21.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/8/21.
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