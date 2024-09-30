Animation video of the Israeli operation to Assassinate Hassan Nasrallah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Arabiya TV channel: Video reconstruction of the Israeli operation to assassinate Hassan Nasrallah. The video was created by Al Arabiya TV channel.
It recreates the situation from the arrival of Hezbollah's party leaders at the headquarters to the moment of their liquidation. Six buildings and a bunker beneath them were razed to the ground.