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McConnell: 'Horrible policy decision' to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan
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20 views • August 29, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., calls the the U.S. exit from Afghanistan 'one of the worst foreign policy decisions in American history,' noting that 'just because we decide to quit fighting, doesn't mean the terrorists go away.
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