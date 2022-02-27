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Is Speaking In Tongues Confusion Or Miracle?
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28 views • February 27, 2022
This video is about what the scripture defines as speaking in tongues (glossa) languages and what is actually being said from the Bible.
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Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
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And Thanks!
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
Keywords
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