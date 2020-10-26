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Top 10 End Times Bible Prophecies in Play Today (Rapidly Being Fulfilled!) - JD Farag [mirrored]
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14 views • October 26, 2020
Mirrored copy of "Bible Prophecy Update – October 25th, 2020" posted on the J.D. Farag channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPXzDvhPeaM
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Pastor JD updates the list of the “Top 10” Bible prophecies in play today that are being fulfilled at what seems to be “warp speed.” Subscribe to Pastor J.D.’s new prophecy website at http://jdfarag.org
.
Prophecy Update Links
Top Ten Bible Prophecies 2020-2021 PDF File – https://calvarychapelkaneohe.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/TOP-10-BIBLE-PROPHECIES-2020-2021.pdf
World Economic Forum Great Reset - https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
Patent WO2020060606 Cryptocurrency system using body activity data - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en
Event 201 - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
COVIDcheck - https://thecommonsproject.org/covidcheck
The Worker – Dominion and Form” by Ernst Junger - Use Of Face Masks To Enforce Conformity - https://finanz.dk/author-of-dystopian-classics-predicted-use-of-face-masks-to-enforce-conformity-70-years-ago/
March 29th, Urgent Prophecy Update – https://youtu.be/G76nB6THoYc
April 19th, World Order Reset - https://youtu.be/p4C7VeF-8E8
April 26th, Where is all of this going? - https://youtu.be/fx4YQ5gNQlc
May 10th, The Point of No Return – https://youtu.be/O8TPfdFSKak
May 17th, What’s Coming – https://youtu.be/RPvghpK3oxk
June 7th, What is Happening to America – https://youtu.be/gn-ztA06KEA
June 14th, The Coming Reset – https://youtu.be/oEO1_DxzwOk
July 12th, The Mark of the Beast – https://youtu.be/0Q8yBg64byM
July 26th, The Mask Mandate – https://youtu.be/0ayBZF06nh0
August 9th, Pre-Tribulation Rapture Proof – https://youtu.be/v1hc2W2tSUw
August 16th, Peace With Many – https://youtu.be/6oFZpyjx9VQ
August 30th, Programming - https://youtu.be/F2KDX9rVcwE
September 6th, Deception-Confusion – https://youtu.be/378G-ixDfzw
September 13th, Making Sense of all This – https://youtu.be/NYt8DR69qas
September 27th, What is the truth? - https://youtu.be/ptPKzFTenm0
October 4th, But God… - https://youtu.be/9bqRpVEDPac
October 11th, Initiation Rituals – https://youtu.be/BF70oBf2z18
October 18th, Conspiracy Theories – https://youtu.be/aHdaCkAvDPA
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
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Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
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Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPXzDvhPeaM
.
Pastor JD updates the list of the “Top 10” Bible prophecies in play today that are being fulfilled at what seems to be “warp speed.” Subscribe to Pastor J.D.’s new prophecy website at http://jdfarag.org
.
Prophecy Update Links
Top Ten Bible Prophecies 2020-2021 PDF File – https://calvarychapelkaneohe.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/TOP-10-BIBLE-PROPHECIES-2020-2021.pdf
World Economic Forum Great Reset - https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
Patent WO2020060606 Cryptocurrency system using body activity data - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en
Event 201 - https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
COVIDcheck - https://thecommonsproject.org/covidcheck
The Worker – Dominion and Form” by Ernst Junger - Use Of Face Masks To Enforce Conformity - https://finanz.dk/author-of-dystopian-classics-predicted-use-of-face-masks-to-enforce-conformity-70-years-ago/
March 29th, Urgent Prophecy Update – https://youtu.be/G76nB6THoYc
April 19th, World Order Reset - https://youtu.be/p4C7VeF-8E8
April 26th, Where is all of this going? - https://youtu.be/fx4YQ5gNQlc
May 10th, The Point of No Return – https://youtu.be/O8TPfdFSKak
May 17th, What’s Coming – https://youtu.be/RPvghpK3oxk
June 7th, What is Happening to America – https://youtu.be/gn-ztA06KEA
June 14th, The Coming Reset – https://youtu.be/oEO1_DxzwOk
July 12th, The Mark of the Beast – https://youtu.be/0Q8yBg64byM
July 26th, The Mask Mandate – https://youtu.be/0ayBZF06nh0
August 9th, Pre-Tribulation Rapture Proof – https://youtu.be/v1hc2W2tSUw
August 16th, Peace With Many – https://youtu.be/6oFZpyjx9VQ
August 30th, Programming - https://youtu.be/F2KDX9rVcwE
September 6th, Deception-Confusion – https://youtu.be/378G-ixDfzw
September 13th, Making Sense of all This – https://youtu.be/NYt8DR69qas
September 27th, What is the truth? - https://youtu.be/ptPKzFTenm0
October 4th, But God… - https://youtu.be/9bqRpVEDPac
October 11th, Initiation Rituals – https://youtu.be/BF70oBf2z18
October 18th, Conspiracy Theories – https://youtu.be/aHdaCkAvDPA
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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