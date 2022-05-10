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Senator Rand Paul Calls U.S. Government "Greatest Propagator of Disinformation in the History of the World"
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81 views • May 10, 2022
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On May 5, 2022 Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) challenged the position of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs regarding the U.S. government's ability to accurately label and police misinformation.
On May 5, 2022 Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) challenged the position of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs regarding the U.S. government's ability to accurately label and police misinformation.
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