© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devin Nunes: Hillary Clinton played 'dirty tricks' on Trump administration in 2016
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • May 27, 2022
Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, unveils the 'dirty tricks' Hillary Clinton played on the Trump administration in 2016 - via. "Greg Kelly Reports" on Newsmax.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.