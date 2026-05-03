Ep. 1963: Palantir Manifesto = Technofascism & New Face of the ATF

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I've done a brief rant, narrated articles & presented my commentary:
* Palantir Manifesto Shows The Clear Convergence Of
Technofascism With Technocracy
https://www.activistpost.com/palantir-manifesto-shows-the-clear-convergence-of-technofascism-with-technocracy/
* The New Face of ATF Isn’t the Whole Story
https://www.mom-at-arms.com/post/the-new-face-of-atf-isn-t-the-whole-story?utm_campaign=96147b45-e64f-48dc-aa21-df966e4b97f5&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&utm_content=2f99b368-d6e7-43d6-b30d-511a903e8ac9&configurationId=03a01421-c13d-43a4-a461-f0ab11e5e75a&actionId=14714301-dde5-41d6-a018-0ddb19ea3585&cid=e8558aca-ec29-4933-b5f0-65c68f65ff37
* How the Free Market Cancelled BP’s Renewable Energy Push
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2026/05/03/how-the-free-market-cancelled-bps-renewable-energy-push/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
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#Palantir #ATF #Technofascism #Nullfication2026 #DemoniacResistance