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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1133 - Ryan Dubuc - Report on the conviction
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Ryan stopped at Birdie’s Food and Fuel in Luling,LA, when he encountered Smith, who asked him for a ride. Ryan agreed and the two drove off. Ryan’s body was found on a side road near Hwy 3160 in Hahnville,LA, with multiple gunshot wounds.
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