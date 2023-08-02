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"Threat of Use of Force Against Niger Will Not Help Resolve Conflict" - Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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44 views • August 02, 2023

Threat of use of force against Niger will not help resolve conflict - Maria Zakharova

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that the Russian Federation considers it extremely important to prevent the degradation of the situation in Niger, to organize a national dialogue.

I'm adding this:

Pentagon Keeps Troops in Niger

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced the suspension of security cooperation with Niger due to the ongoing political unrest in the West African nation. However, it clarified that U.S. troops are not being evacuated, and some of them are still maintaining engagement with members of the country's military.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's top spokesman, assured reporters that there is no imminent threat against any U.S. personnel or American citizens in Niger.

This too:

The Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Niger from August 2-4, ECOWAS said on Tuesday.

💬 "The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff of the Economic Community of West African States will meet in Abuja from August 2nd to 4th, 2023 on the political situation in the Republic of Niger," the organization said on Twitter.

ℹ️On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.

➡️Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country.

➡️On Tuesday, France and the European Union started to evacuate its citizens.

This too:  I read that, Nigeria cut off power to Niger!

Another update about Niger, Cynthia:

US prepares to evacuate some embassy staff, families from Niger

The United States is set to evacuate some staff and families from its embassy in Niger after military officers seized power, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, even as the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue working from there.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a final decision was still pending but it appeared likely.

"This is a prudent move in case the security situation deteriorates, and the core embassy staff will remain," the official said. The official added that the U.S. personnel would be moved out of Niger by aircraft chartered by the State Department.

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