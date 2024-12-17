The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 368 - Sacrifice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I have an urgency to talk about “SACRIFICE” and what that actually means for God’s Saints. WHY NOW? I don’t know! As with ALL my messages, they were given at very specific moments over the last 6 years and were NOT planned in advance. I did NOT have a list of 500 topics to work through mechanically from the start 8 years ago. No sir! I was relying totally on the Spirit of God to lead me and show me what to write every day and he did lead me and still is leading me. I trust that he will to the very end!
The word “Sacrifice” will bring many different ideas to the mind. Everyone will have a different idea what that means. The world SACRIFICES without HOPE and usually with the MIND to GET something in return. The worldly idea of SACRIFICE is based in SELFISHNESS essentially. GIVING to GET something in return! There are ULTERIOR MOTIVES involved. I’m only interested in what God’s Word has to say about this. Godly SACRIFICE is done SELFLESSLY and PURELY out of LOVE for God. There are NO selfish ulterior motives. That Godly SACRIFICE is what applies to us HERE and NOW in this time. There are many examples in the Bible but I’m going to illustrate only one example here.
