The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 368 - Sacrifice
Darkness Is Falling
93 views • 4 months ago

In this video I have an urgency to talk about “SACRIFICE” and what that actually means for God’s Saints. WHY NOW? I don’t know! As with ALL my messages, they were given at very specific moments over the last 6 years and were NOT planned in advance. I did NOT have a list of 500 topics to work through mechanically from the start 8 years ago. No sir! I was relying totally on the Spirit of God to lead me and show me what to write every day and he did lead me and still is leading me. I trust that he will to the very end!

The word “Sacrifice” will bring many different ideas to the mind. Everyone will have a different idea what that means. The world SACRIFICES without HOPE and usually with the MIND to GET something in return. The worldly idea of SACRIFICE is based in SELFISHNESS essentially. GIVING to GET something in return! There are ULTERIOR MOTIVES involved. I’m only interested in what God’s Word has to say about this. Godly SACRIFICE is done SELFLESSLY and PURELY out of LOVE for God. There are NO selfish ulterior motives. That Godly SACRIFICE is what applies to us HERE and NOW in this time. There are many examples in the Bible but I’m going to illustrate only one example here.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 380 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
