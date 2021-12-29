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Documents Confirm Governments Using Covid-19 As Cover For Mass Depopulation/State Sponsored Euthanasia - FULL SHOW 12/28/21
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130 views • December 29, 2021
Wayne Allyn Root joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down a study from Columbia University that claims the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is only recording 1/20th of the adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine, and Wayne reveals his plan to have a friendly intervention with President Trump about his blind support for the deadly COVID vaccines. Also, Alex Jones discusses how New Zealand’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that COVID-19 patients may be eligible for assisted suicide, and the government pays health practitioners $1,087 each time they perform the life-ending procedure. Jay Dyer of JaysAnalysis.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show to break down how an extraterrestrial life psychological operation prepared by think tanks- like the Rand corporation- could be used to manipulate the minds of the masses into following a new world order religious movement.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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