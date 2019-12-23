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Are Megalithic Solstice Sites Older than We Think ? (927)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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66 views • December 23, 2019
As the seasons come and go, ancient cultures across the planet marked solstices with megalithic blocks. Adams calendar in South Africa is among the oldest on the planet, but what if sites like Stonehenge are far older that we are told and through the last century reworking of stone faces on the blocks make it appear much more recent. Did you know Stonehenge has been restored / reconstructed twice in the last 100 years. You will be fascinated by the black and white images.

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#solstice #megaliths #adamscalendar #stonehenge #solarcycle #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Winter solstice 2019 N. Hemisphere https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/...
Winter solstice explanation https://www.rmg.co.uk/discover/explor...
Dec 26, 2019 Solar Eclipse https://vimeo.com/367620402
Adam’s Calendar: Oldest Megalithic Site in the World? https://www.ancient-origins.net/ancie...
Blaauboschkraal stone ruins (Adam’s Calendar) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blaaubo...
The Bokoni story unearthed https://mg.co.za/article/2015-02-26-t...
'Adam's Calendar': ('Stone setting') http://www.ancient-wisdom.com/africaa...
Stonehenge Reconstruction 1958 http://www.silentearth.org/restoratio...
http://blog.english-heritage.org.uk/e...
https://www.exposingtruth.com/105-pho...
Stonehenge date https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stonehenge
RESEARCH REPORT SERIES no. 06-2014 STONEHENGE WORLD HERITAGE SITE LANDSCAPE PROJECT
‘RESTORING’ STONEHENGE 1881-1939 PDF
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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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