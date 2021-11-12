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The Secret Globalist Terraforming Project that Will Destroy All Life on Earth Revealed
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108 views • November 12, 2021
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage Project
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005599/en/Valero-and-BlackRock-Partner-with-Navigator-to-Announce-Large-Scale-Carbon-Capture-and-Storage-Project
Pure Evil: Carbon Sequestration
Get to Know Heartland Greenway Pipelines to be used for transporting liquid carbon removed from the atmosphere:
https://heartlandgreenway.com/
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the secret globalist terraforming project that will destroy all carbon based life on earth.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005599/en/Valero-and-BlackRock-Partner-with-Navigator-to-Announce-Large-Scale-Carbon-Capture-and-Storage-Project
Pure Evil: Carbon Sequestration
Get to Know Heartland Greenway Pipelines to be used for transporting liquid carbon removed from the atmosphere:
https://heartlandgreenway.com/
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the secret globalist terraforming project that will destroy all carbon based life on earth.
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