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AUDIT HILTON HOMEWOOD SUITES PHOENIX CAMELBACK
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11 views • May 05, 2021
Chinese desk clerk tells me customers must wear masks inside the building after I ask about a room. I tell her Iam no longer interested in a room.
2001 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camelback East
602 508-0937
NOTE: This property is an audit fail and should be boycotted by all patriots for violating civil rights.
2001 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camelback East
602 508-0937
NOTE: This property is an audit fail and should be boycotted by all patriots for violating civil rights.
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