"Spies For the CCP" - Jesse Watters Says Chinese Spies Are Infiltrating The U.S.
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

"Spies For the CCP" - Jesse Watters Says Chinese Spies Are Infiltrating The U.S. Thru Mexico Border. Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana are joined by FOX News host Jesse Watters as they discuss Chinese spies infiltrating the United States thru the U.S. - Mexico border.


WATCH THE FULL PODCAST: https://bit.ly/3J9E2Xq

Keywords
jesse wattersvaluetainmentpatrick bet-davidpbd podcast

