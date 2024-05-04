THE NO-SO-GREAT ONE ₪ KVETCHES AS HE GASLIGHTS

He needs sum meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeilk 🥛🤣
President Biden trying to appeal to the Islamist Hitler youth will backfire. Americans love their country, and they are disgusted by what they see at these colleges and universities. They understand Israelis share our common bond - Islamists do not. Americans are sick and tired of paying for the brainwashing of our kids and grandkids. Americans are sick and tired of a wide-open border, and high grocery and gas prices. Americans are sick and tired of Biden!
