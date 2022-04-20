LARA LOGAN: FIGHTING THE AGENDA

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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
51030 subscribers
Seasoned war journalist, Lara Logan, discusses her illustrious reporting career from the frontlines of the wars in the Middle East, to exposing the horrors of sex trafficking, and why she risked it all to report the truth.
#LaraLogan #LaraLoganHasNoAgenda #NoAgenda
POSTED: April 20, 2022
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Category Health & Medical