7.24.22: The [DS] CULT want our Children. P@triots/Trump/ Real Leaders stand in their way. PRAY!

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https://rumble.com/v1dh02j-7.24.22-the-ds-cult-want-our-children.-ptriotstrump-real-leaders-stand-in-t.html
AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
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Song by Roman P https://artlist.io/song/88488/arise
U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96229
Dax - APOCALYPSE
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96238
No coincidences Folks, spontaneous fires raging in Europe since they kicked their Climate Change in a higher gear
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96239
Del Bigtree: "The leading cause of death in Alberta, Canada, is 'We don't freakin' know!'" https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96248
COVFEFE https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96267
Matt Gaetz just taunted Hunter & the Big Guy by pulling a copy of the laptop out of his pocket while speaking at Turning Point: https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6611
Thousands of Dutch farmers and truckers have hit Amsterdam in protest, Canadian flags seen flying in solidarity. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6604
American Actor and patriot Kevin Sorbo message to the Dutch people on The Dam- Amsterdam. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6606
Thank you message from a few organizers farmers to the world https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6602
🤦📲
In Russia, in the Kaluga region, a replica of the Tower of Babel was burned. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6587
Time for Answers: Tucker Calls into Question the Safety of COVID Injections
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6582
“They’re a Cult” - Lara Logan https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6578
“So God made a Farmer” https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6557
Trump at TPUSA https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10488
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