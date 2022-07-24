7.24.22: The [DS] CULT want our Children. P@triots/Trump/ Real Leaders stand in their way. PRAY!





[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

https://rumble.com/v1dh02j-7.24.22-the-ds-cult-want-our-children.-ptriotstrump-real-leaders-stand-in-t.html

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24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

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Song by Roman P https://artlist.io/song/88488/arise





U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96229





Dax - APOCALYPSE

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96238





No coincidences Folks, spontaneous fires raging in Europe since they kicked their Climate Change in a higher gear

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96239





Del Bigtree: "The leading cause of death in Alberta, Canada, is 'We don't freakin' know!'" https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96248





COVFEFE https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96267





Matt Gaetz just taunted Hunter & the Big Guy by pulling a copy of the laptop out of his pocket while speaking at Turning Point: https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6611





Thousands of Dutch farmers and truckers have hit Amsterdam in protest, Canadian flags seen flying in solidarity. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6604





American Actor and patriot Kevin Sorbo message to the Dutch people on The Dam- Amsterdam. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6606





Thank you message from a few organizers farmers to the world https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6602

🤦📲





In Russia, in the Kaluga region, a replica of the Tower of Babel was burned. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6587





Time for Answers: Tucker Calls into Question the Safety of COVID Injections

https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6582





“They’re a Cult” - Lara Logan https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6578





“So God made a Farmer” https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6557





Trump at TPUSA https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10488









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