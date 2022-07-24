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7.24.22: The [DS] CULT want our Children. P@triots/Trump/ Real Leaders stand in their way. PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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484 views • July 25, 2022


[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv 

https://rumble.com/v1dh02j-7.24.22-the-ds-cult-want-our-children.-ptriotstrump-real-leaders-stand-in-t.html  

AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/


24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv


Song by Roman P https://artlist.io/song/88488/arise


U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96229


Dax - APOCALYPSE

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96238


No coincidences Folks, spontaneous fires raging in Europe since they kicked their Climate Change in a higher gear

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96239


Del Bigtree: "The leading cause of death in Alberta, Canada, is 'We don't freakin' know!'" https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96248


COVFEFE https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/96267


Matt Gaetz just taunted Hunter & the Big Guy by pulling a copy of the laptop out of his pocket while speaking at Turning Point: https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6611


Thousands of Dutch farmers and truckers have hit Amsterdam in protest, Canadian flags seen flying in solidarity. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6604


American Actor and patriot Kevin Sorbo message to the Dutch people on The Dam- Amsterdam. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6606


Thank you message from a few organizers farmers to the world https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6602

🤦📲


In Russia, in the Kaluga region, a replica of the Tower of Babel was burned. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6587


Time for Answers: Tucker Calls into Question the Safety of COVID Injections

https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6582


“They’re a Cult” - Lara Logan https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6578


“So God made a Farmer” https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6557


Trump at TPUSA https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10488




*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY



#AndWeKnow, #ClimateChange, #Europe, #FDA, #NOVAVAX, #Covid, #Apocalypse, #DelBigtree, #Alberta, #Canada, #Covfefe, #MattGaetz, #TurningPoint, #Amsterdam, #KevinSorbo, #Farmers, #Russia, #Tucker, #LaraLogan, #TPUSA, #Globalism, #LiberalWorldOrder, #LWO, #GreatREset, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God

Keywords
fdarussiatuckerglobalismcanadaapocalypseeuropefarmersclimatechangeamsterdamtpusaturningpointalbertadelbigtreecovfefecovidandweknowgreatresetnovavaxtreasuremapmattgaetzlaraloganliberalworldorderlwokevinsorbo
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