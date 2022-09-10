https://gnews.org/post/p1j3p0ae0
09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: China faces the worst semi-annual report in its real estate industry history. 55 China’s listed real estate companies lost nearly $8.5 billion in the first half of this year
