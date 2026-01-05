BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maduro GONE! Why the "America First" Crowd Should CHEER (and the Left is RAGING)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
362 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

The Maduro Regime is TOSTADO. 🇻🇪🇺🇸


Buckle up. Donald Trump just did what the "experts" said was impossible: he yeeted Nicolás Maduro out of Venezuela and sent the entire Chavista clown show packing. While the people of Venezuela are finally breathing air that doesn't smell like socialist decay, the American Left is having a collective meltdown. Why? Because the "Orange Avenger" actually finished the job.


In today’s video, we’re breaking down the utter hypocrisy of the "Peace and Love" crowd. These are the same people who want to trans your kids, protect election fraud, and nuke Tesla because Elon Musk dared to cut government pork—yet they’re out here shedding tears for a dictator who turned the wealthiest nation in South America into a starvation simulator where zoo animals were on the menu.


We’re diving into:


The "Double Standard" Bounty: How the Biden admin put a $25M price on Maduro’s head, but now calls it "imperialism" because Trump closed the book.


The Resource War: Yeah, it’s about oil—and I’d rather that "thick crude" be in American hands than fueling the CCP or Hezbollah training bases on Margarita Island.


The Exile Reality Check: Why actual Venezuelans are popping champagne while blue-haired activists in Seattle cry into their $7 soy lattes.


The "Wrong-on-Everything" Rule: If the crowd that hates Musk and loves government waste is against this move, it’s a certified win for common sense.


The "Freedom Train" is leaving the station and the socialist sludge is being washed away. It's time to put America (and actual liberty) first.


Don’t forget to LIKE, STRATEGICALLY SUBSCRIBE, and hit the BELL to stay ahead of the curve.


#Venezuela #Trump #Maduro #SocialismFails #ElonMusk #AmericaFirst #Geopolitics #CommonSense #VenezuelaLibre #politicalcommentary


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
communismsocialismvenezuelamoneydonald trumpleftistoilwokefraudminnesotacharlienicholas maduroanimalschavezhezbollahkirkidiotszoovenezuelan oilrich oilhas training centersmargarita islandus communist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy