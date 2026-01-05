Maduro GONE! Why the "America First" Crowd Should CHEER (and the Left is RAGING)

The Maduro Regime is TOSTADO. 🇻🇪🇺🇸





Buckle up. Donald Trump just did what the "experts" said was impossible: he yeeted Nicolás Maduro out of Venezuela and sent the entire Chavista clown show packing. While the people of Venezuela are finally breathing air that doesn't smell like socialist decay, the American Left is having a collective meltdown. Why? Because the "Orange Avenger" actually finished the job.





In today’s video, we’re breaking down the utter hypocrisy of the "Peace and Love" crowd. These are the same people who want to trans your kids, protect election fraud, and nuke Tesla because Elon Musk dared to cut government pork—yet they’re out here shedding tears for a dictator who turned the wealthiest nation in South America into a starvation simulator where zoo animals were on the menu.





We’re diving into:





The "Double Standard" Bounty: How the Biden admin put a $25M price on Maduro’s head, but now calls it "imperialism" because Trump closed the book.





The Resource War: Yeah, it’s about oil—and I’d rather that "thick crude" be in American hands than fueling the CCP or Hezbollah training bases on Margarita Island.





The Exile Reality Check: Why actual Venezuelans are popping champagne while blue-haired activists in Seattle cry into their $7 soy lattes.





The "Wrong-on-Everything" Rule: If the crowd that hates Musk and loves government waste is against this move, it’s a certified win for common sense.





The "Freedom Train" is leaving the station and the socialist sludge is being washed away. It's time to put America (and actual liberty) first.





#Venezuela #Trump #Maduro #SocialismFails #ElonMusk #AmericaFirst #Geopolitics #CommonSense #VenezuelaLibre #politicalcommentary





