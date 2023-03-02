LEFT PUSHES SICK PEDOPHILE AGENDA UNDER LGBTQ+

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
March 1, 2023
According to the narrative on the left, pedophiles should now be addressed as Minor Attracted Persons or MAPS. The narrative that is being pushed is that Pedophiles are victims and should be treated normally, pedophilia is normal to these people.
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