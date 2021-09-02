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UPDATE - THE MAN THAT WAS VAXXXED AND REGRETTED IT - ITS GETS WORSE
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500 views • September 02, 2021
FoolMeOnce: May GOD bless this man and heal his body. Everyone watching say a prayer for those who have been damaged by deception. Too many people are in his boat for whatever reason - many b/c their quacks recommended. We have been indoctrinated to beLIEve vaccines are saving us from deadly disease. Once you are awakened to the truth you can never go back. Just keep warning others is all we can do.
James 5:15 ESV And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.James 5:16 ESV Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.
James 5:15 ESV And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.James 5:16 ESV Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.
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