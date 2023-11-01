Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Houthi 'Rocket Storm' Hits terrorist Israel; 'Alarmed' Netanyahu Beefs Up Defences In Red Sea | Watch
channel image
White Knight
10 Subscribers
70 views
Published a day ago

The Iran-backed Houthis flaunt missiles and drone launches from Yemen at Israel. The Yemen-based militant group has released video of their massive attack. Video shows back-to-back missiles being fired at an Israeli city. The clip further showcased deadly drone launches by the group towards Israel. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems and fighter jets

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket