They Won’t Quit: Deep State Commies Launch Investigation Of AG Barr, DOJ In Roger Stone Case - 1817-6P

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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1817 - Friday - February 28, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/k8P9TnDxDCs
They Won’t Quit: Deep State Commies Launch Investigation Of AG Barr, DOJ In Roger Stone Case
The House Judiciary Committee is launching a wide-ranging probe of Attorney General William Barr and the Justice Department, demanding briefings, documents and interviews with 15 officials as it tries to determine whether there has been improper political interference in federal law enforcement. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., on Friday sent Barr a letter listing a series of matters that the committee finds “deeply troubling,” including Barr’s involvement in the case of President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone. Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and other charges. Barr overruled prosecutors who had recommended that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison, leading the four top prosecutors on the case to step down from it. Nadler also is questioning Barr about his involvement in other cases related to friends and associates of Trump and about internal investigations into department employees who investigated Trump after the 2016 election.
They Won’t Quit: Deep State Commies Launch Investigation Of AG Barr, DOJ In Roger Stone Case – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/mV5930qlDVO
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