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Borrowed Wives (1930) PRE-CODE HOLLYWOOD
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64 views • August 25, 2021
Stars: Rex Lease, Vera Reynolds, Nita Martan
Director: Frank R. Strayer
A young man stands to inherit a fortune from his late uncle, but to increase his allowance from his wealthy relative, he had pretended to have a wife. Naturally, the will stipulates that he still be married, lest he lose his inheritance.
Director: Frank R. Strayer
A young man stands to inherit a fortune from his late uncle, but to increase his allowance from his wealthy relative, he had pretended to have a wife. Naturally, the will stipulates that he still be married, lest he lose his inheritance.
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