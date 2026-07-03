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Brain-Boosting, Thyroid-Supportive, "Roundup"/Glyphosate-Detoxing, and Vitamin D- & K2-Rich Meal
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Video going over a meal that's beneficial to your brain & thyroid, UNfriendly to the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer, as well as rich in vitamins D & K2 (AND MORE!)

To also be able to eat this well by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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, watch

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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

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To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

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To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

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(not mentioned) According to HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the Santa Cruz Voice, video, "Ep. 1345 Glyphosate Lab Tomato," at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds

sweating can remove some of glyphosate & other pesticides stored in fatty tissue.

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To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

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Keywords
dr stephanie seneffdr jack krusedetoxing roundupdetoxing glyphosatetoxic legacyhydrating foodscovid-19 spike protein detoxchemtrails detoxingdetoxing chemtrails
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