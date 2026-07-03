Brain-Boosting, Thyroid-Supportive, "Roundup"/Glyphosate-Detoxing, and Vitamin D- & K2-Rich Meal

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Video going over a meal that's beneficial to your brain & thyroid, UNfriendly to the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer, as well as rich in vitamins D & K2 (AND MORE!)
To also be able to eat this well by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
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To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at
https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & more @
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$AVE 10% by applying code:
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View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a Customer & Affiliate at any of
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For product &/or business opportunity ?'s, contact my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan, & give her my code: HOWTODIEOFNOTHING:
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(not mentioned) According to HRIlabs.org's Founder, Dr. John Fagan, in the Santa Cruz Voice, video, "Ep. 1345 Glyphosate Lab Tomato," at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5jEArUF7Ds
sweating can remove some of glyphosate & other pesticides stored in fatty tissue.
To have far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body to dislodge toxins stored in adipose tissue w/ RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA- & Health Canada-registered medical devices, visit
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View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
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OR
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To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by
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OR
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View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
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