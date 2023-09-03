Create New Account
Jan 6th Cover-up With Tucker Carlson And Steven Sund
The Kokoda Kid
Published 18 hours ago

Tucker Carlson interviews former Capitol police chief, Steven Sund, regarding the event of January 6th, 2020 in Washington DC. Who covered things up?

Video Source:

Tucker Carlson

Closing theme music:

'Retro News At Nine' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Tucker Carlson or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


Keywords
washington dccapitolus capitolcapitol buildingjanuary 6th 2020

