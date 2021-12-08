TIME TO UNITE WORLD WIDE

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Imo there is one last way to do this semi peacefully.
People need to start registering birth certificate under common law.
Every x police officer or x military and all those wanting to stand down can become sherifs of the common law.
Any judge any person of authority that is whiling to stand down can become key players under common law jurisdiction.
All the people register.
Forget signing your names to a pollitical party. Forget them. Its over.
The country, all countries need to come back under common law before anything.
Once it does we have rights to fight for our freedom.