An introduction to the New Revelation - End Time Prophecies, Afterlife, God, Love and Free-Will

What is the relevance of the XIXth Century New Revelation (through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer ) today? If it is indeed the Word of Jesus Christ, confirming and fulfilling the known Christian Scriptures and thus being a whole with them, the importance of it for the guidance of individuals and humanity as a whole, is above any other teaching or ideology. Here you have the testimony of a believer...
Ref:
# NEW REVELATION WEBSITE www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com
# Books of the New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold
# FB Page: Messengers of the New Revelation https://www.facebook.com/NewRevelationofJesus/?ref=bookmarks
# Thematic Brochures and Studies on The New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/mode/2up
- Concerning some of the discussed topics:
# REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM (excerpts) https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf
# The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity http://j-lorber.de/kee/0-eggen.htm
# About God, Trinity and the Son of God: https://archive.org/stream/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20GOD%2C%20TRINITY%20AND%20THE%20SON%20OF%20GOD%20-%20ed%201#mode/2up
# LIFE AFTER DEATH, HEAVEN and HELL: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20LIFE%20AFTER%20DEATH%2C%20HEAVEN%20AND%20HELL%20-%20ed%201.pdf
# Satan and demons: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20SATAN%20AND%20DEMONS%20-%20ed%201.pdf
# UNIVERSAL SALVATION IN THE BIBLE AND IN THE NEW REVELATION: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-BiblicalArguments-universalSalvationNrBackup.pdf
# INSTITUTIONALIZED RELIGION and GOD’S WILL: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20INSTITUTIONALIZED%20RELIGION%20AND%20GOD%2527S%20WILL%20-%20ed%201.pdf
# A PROOF THAT THE NEW REVELATION COMES FROM GOD ACCORDING TO THE CHRISTIAN SCRIPTURES https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdfhttps://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdfhttps://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/A_proof_that_the_NR_comes_from_God.pdf
# INTELLECT, CONSCIENCE AND FREE-WILL: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20INTELECT%2C%20CONSCIENCE%20AND%20FREE-WILL%20-%20ed%201.pdf
# The LOVE OF GOD and THE WRATH OF GOD: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20THE%20LOVE%20OF%20GOD%20AND%20WRATH%20OF%20GOD%20-%20ed%201.pdf
# THE STRONG CONNECTION BETWEEN THE BIBLE AND THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-AboutThe2WitnessesOfRevelationfinal-converted.pdf
