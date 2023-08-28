Create New Account
Where are the Parents ? The Grandparents ? The Uncles and Aunts and friends from High School and College - where are they.? Were the children trafficked ? Where are they ? Part A
Published 20 hours ago

Some people believe manly of the children were trafficked.  I have not idea what happened but where are the Parents ?

This Haolo Pino Poppers - discussion is very interesting. 

By the way, the pictures on the right of the screen are of direct energy weapon strikes captured on video, etc. These MFers have been using these weapons against us for a long time. 


Keywords
pizzapoppersmauai

