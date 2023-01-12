Revelation Ch. 1 Apparition of Fiery Christ (Catholic Apocalypse Part 1)

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Oct 3, 2016

Today we kick off this exciting podcast series on thec. In this intro episode I explain the basics of Revelation and how we will cover it as Catholics using the Old Testament, Church Fathers, Liturgy, and Tradition. It’s going to fun. In this episode will look at Chapter 1 of Revelation line by line. Let’s get started!





This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.





To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11kxG9sNbYo



