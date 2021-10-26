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When elite commute every day to Mars planet cities must match time travel using Floo Network portkey
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96 views • October 26, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). Different planets have different dimensions and speed of time. Therefore, when the Illuminati NWO globalist elite witches commute to work from earth to their workplace office in Mars planet’s cities every day using their time travel wormhole portal Floo network jump gates, they have to match the proper time and not only location of their wormhole portal time travel jump. End of transmission…
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