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Akashic Records Reading - Sande Reads Jo's Akashic Records
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36 views • May 23, 2021
Akashic Records Reading - Sande Reads Jo's Akashic Records to find out more about some of the things Jo is processing and working on at the moment.
If you would like a Reading done with Sande she is offering a special price for viewers of $85 up until the end of April 2021.
You Can email Sande at: sande_cornelius @hotmail.com
(Please remove space before @ it is deliberate to stop bots spamming Sande)
We have started a Telegram Group that you are welcome to join at:
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
You Can follow Jo on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
If you would like a Reading done with Sande she is offering a special price for viewers of $85 up until the end of April 2021.
You Can email Sande at: sande_cornelius @hotmail.com
(Please remove space before @ it is deliberate to stop bots spamming Sande)
We have started a Telegram Group that you are welcome to join at:
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
You Can follow Jo on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
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