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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Many Western feminist nations' 1960s grandmothers' most wicked End Times generation Eve granddaughters "Jezebel demon-possessed" "female witchcraft rebellion" women are demanding that all children be eaten, in order to save the earth from the Draco reptilian avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites' fake global warming so that they can set up their one-world government tyranny to kill off 99% of the human specie carbon emission people. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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