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Health Tips with Tim & Naomi - Thanksgiving - Raw Cacao Tart
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21 views • October 28, 2021
With Thanksgiving coming up in just a few days, here's a Tip from us for what to bring for the meal.
REMEMBER:
Not everyone is able to digest meat & other "traditional" foods usually served at Thanksgiving.
Even though our son-in-love does not eat the way we do, he has told us "You can bring THIS to Thanksgiving EVERY YEAR!! It's so yummy & tastes like Mousse!"
Visit our website:
www.VictoryHaven.org
REMEMBER:
Not everyone is able to digest meat & other "traditional" foods usually served at Thanksgiving.
Even though our son-in-love does not eat the way we do, he has told us "You can bring THIS to Thanksgiving EVERY YEAR!! It's so yummy & tastes like Mousse!"
Visit our website:
www.VictoryHaven.org
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