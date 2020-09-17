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Taking the 5th: Now Beethovan is Evil Because of the White Supremacy of His Art
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3 views • September 17, 2020
Is Beethovan’s 5th racist, white supremacy? Vox thinks so — and I agree with them on the supremacy aspect. Let’s see if LGBTQ+ women of color can ever match it.
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