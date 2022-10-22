30 Amazing Dark Art Ideas | Vampires | Ghouls | Strigoies | #halloween2022

The most tenacious and insidious creatures among the undead, who go out to hunt every night. All they need is the hot and scarlet blood of their victim, which they drink to the last drop. But they are afraid of sunlight, the smell of garlic and aspen stake.

Vampires are one of the favorite dark characters in dark art and this video contains 30 amazing drawing ideas for vampires and vampire sagas.

This video 30 Ideas is a compilation of various original works of different artists, which will allow you to find inspiration and new ideas for drawing paintings in the style of Dark Art. In this part, the collection contains drawings on the topic "Vampires, ghouls, strigoi, bats"

