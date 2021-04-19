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AGENDA 21 with David Icke Confirming dr Meno's Agenda
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170 views • April 19, 2021
AGENDA 21 with David Icke Confirming dr Meno's Agenda.
original posting, Wednesday, October 26, 2016
How my videos over the past five years have aligned with a very famous alternative global lecturer.
Agenda 21, The Plan To Kill You – David Icke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMeXSlGJZYc
Aug 14, 2016
Turn on, tune in, drop out. Dr. Timothy Leary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTCxINKT7l4
Proof of Depopulation Agenda 21, The Causalities OF WW3. BRICS Win, NATO Looses https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGIi40VD1eM
posted July 15, 2015
Eugenics, Start With The 1%. Nuke G7, Bilderberg, Solve All Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XE5C-N_pwG4
June 6 2015
Illuminati, NWO, TOP 12 Names & Faces. These Folks Want to Kill 90% of Sheeple.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3on_VmPrlLE
March 19 2013
Medical Lunacy. Doctors, The Most UN Professional Profession. ft. Max Keiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EKDxLblk4w
Nov 20 2014
2016 Elections Could Cancel Under EO’s and Martial Law. Got Passports?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok-imfFQ-00
March 21, 2015
HUMAN SUFFOCATION COMING. Radiation Killing Oxygen Supply. Thank Fukushima.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk3n94pxXm0
dec 6 2013
Nuclear Power, Just to BOIL WATER?? How Insane is That.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNyPdSDLh-Y
July 1 2014
Math is Not An Exact Science. with terms, Infinity, Constants, Infinite small approaching Zero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TTVaQYSmlE
Oct 29 2015
God Damn the Queen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8KGxn0o500
Jan 28, 2012
Fake Gold is Circulating Around the World. Gold Confiscating Coming, Again.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0gfHYNkMag
THE ILLUSION OF THE VALUE OF GOLD. It is a Farce. Counterfeit Gold Bars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Dh6wliQc8
sept, 29,2012
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLwb49IRXS0
May 15, 2012
Marketing Myosis, Consumerism is an Addictive Disease
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeV-8BjGlY4
march 5 2013
Authority Travels The Path of Least Resistance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R6F5BceFp0
Nov 7, 2011
NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygyRyalX1N4
Nov 13 2014
QUANTUM THEORY, Our Bodies As Sensing Instruments. Our Reality is Limited. What We Don’t Know.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/d_o9j77SND8
Published on Sep 13, 2013
Fluoride in Salt, One Soft Kill of Costa Rica. A NWO Takeover Element.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZF3o3LGTQY
June 2 2015
Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled. Smart Meters Spying.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObrQHNs2ASg
Dec 5 2013
Real Reason for the Palestine Genocide.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgHemvDkVmU
Aug 8 2014
Rothschild NWO has Fiscal Control. NOW for Physical Dominance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToY589X0FSE
Sept 2 2013
Beyond Fascism, IS, the New World Order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GyhOOux0_k
aug 6 2015
Biggest Banking Scam Ever, Using Your Money For Free.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBINmqbQYsw
may 11 2014
Police Brutality Through the Decades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li30ATROu88
July 16, 2016
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Icke
original posting, Wednesday, October 26, 2016
How my videos over the past five years have aligned with a very famous alternative global lecturer.
Agenda 21, The Plan To Kill You – David Icke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMeXSlGJZYc
Aug 14, 2016
Turn on, tune in, drop out. Dr. Timothy Leary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTCxINKT7l4
Proof of Depopulation Agenda 21, The Causalities OF WW3. BRICS Win, NATO Looses https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGIi40VD1eM
posted July 15, 2015
Eugenics, Start With The 1%. Nuke G7, Bilderberg, Solve All Problems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XE5C-N_pwG4
June 6 2015
Illuminati, NWO, TOP 12 Names & Faces. These Folks Want to Kill 90% of Sheeple.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3on_VmPrlLE
March 19 2013
Medical Lunacy. Doctors, The Most UN Professional Profession. ft. Max Keiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EKDxLblk4w
Nov 20 2014
2016 Elections Could Cancel Under EO’s and Martial Law. Got Passports?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok-imfFQ-00
March 21, 2015
HUMAN SUFFOCATION COMING. Radiation Killing Oxygen Supply. Thank Fukushima.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk3n94pxXm0
dec 6 2013
Nuclear Power, Just to BOIL WATER?? How Insane is That.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNyPdSDLh-Y
July 1 2014
Math is Not An Exact Science. with terms, Infinity, Constants, Infinite small approaching Zero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TTVaQYSmlE
Oct 29 2015
God Damn the Queen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8KGxn0o500
Jan 28, 2012
Fake Gold is Circulating Around the World. Gold Confiscating Coming, Again.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0gfHYNkMag
THE ILLUSION OF THE VALUE OF GOLD. It is a Farce. Counterfeit Gold Bars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Dh6wliQc8
sept, 29,2012
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLwb49IRXS0
May 15, 2012
Marketing Myosis, Consumerism is an Addictive Disease
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeV-8BjGlY4
march 5 2013
Authority Travels The Path of Least Resistance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R6F5BceFp0
Nov 7, 2011
NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygyRyalX1N4
Nov 13 2014
QUANTUM THEORY, Our Bodies As Sensing Instruments. Our Reality is Limited. What We Don’t Know.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/d_o9j77SND8
Published on Sep 13, 2013
Fluoride in Salt, One Soft Kill of Costa Rica. A NWO Takeover Element.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZF3o3LGTQY
June 2 2015
Your Computers and Homes Are Remotely Controlled. Smart Meters Spying.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObrQHNs2ASg
Dec 5 2013
Real Reason for the Palestine Genocide.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgHemvDkVmU
Aug 8 2014
Rothschild NWO has Fiscal Control. NOW for Physical Dominance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToY589X0FSE
Sept 2 2013
Beyond Fascism, IS, the New World Order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GyhOOux0_k
aug 6 2015
Biggest Banking Scam Ever, Using Your Money For Free.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBINmqbQYsw
may 11 2014
Police Brutality Through the Decades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li30ATROu88
July 16, 2016
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Icke
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